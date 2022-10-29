A Decade Of Going Green

BASINGSTOKE Green Week is back again this year to celebrate the action being taken by local communities to tackle climate change and protect nature.

Running from Saturday 24 September to Sunday 2 October, the 10th anniversary of this local event is taking place at the same time as the national Great Big Green Week, following its launch last year by The Climate Coalition to celebrate action across the country.

To help mark the occasion, people of all ages are invited to enjoy a range of events and activities throughout the week supported by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

From zero waste cooking demonstrations, interesting and thought-provoking talks and free repair cafés through to live entertainment, e-bike trials and creative arts and crafts using recycling with local artist Junk Jodie, there are activities for everyone.

And those visiting the green market at The Malls on the first Saturday of the week will be able to make a pledge for the planet on a two-metre-high pledge tree specially created by Junk Jodie to help celebrate the week.

Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Action Cllr Hayley Eachus said: “It’s great that Basingstoke Green Week is back again, with this year’s festivities marking a decade of celebrating action by our local communities.

I encourage everyone to get involved with the activities to enjoy themselves while finding out more about how they could play their part and help make a real difference to protect nature and reduce carbon emissions in our borough.”

Events and activities will continue to be arranged up until Green Week begins. For the most up to date programme, visit www.basingstoke.gov.uk/green-week.