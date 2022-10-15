A Successful Day At The Races

THE 12th Basingstoke Half Marathon and 3rd 10k race took place on Sunday 2 October.

After a wet and windy start to the weekend, the sun came out just in time for the runners to enjoy the race in glorious autumn sunshine.

Hundreds ran around the two race courses through Cliddesden, Ellisfield and Farleigh Wallop, before returning for a warm welcome in the War Memorial Park.

Jack Gardener, from Phillips Law, headline sponsors shared: “The Phillips Law Basingstoke Half Marathon and 10k is an annual highlight for both our runners and staff. It is a great day that celebrates the Basingstoke community and the beauty of the surrounding countryside. We are always in safe hands with the Destination Basingstoke team who deliver a fantastic and well organised event year after year.”

The winner of the half marathon was Frederick Slemeck (Hercules Wimbledon AC) in 1 hour and 11 minutes and 51 seconds followed by Alex Bampton (Highgate Harriers), in 1 hr 12 minutes and 41. Third was Rob Wood from Basingstoke and Mid Hants Athletcis Club in 1hour 12 minutes and 56 seconds. The three athletes having battled it out round most of the course. The women’s race was won for the third year running by Lesley Locks (Aldershot and District AC) in 1 hr 23 minutes 18 seconds. She was followed by Kate Towerton (Basingstoke and Mid Hants AC) in 1 hour 28 minutes and 12 seconds followed by Jilly Raw from Team Lilly one of the many people entering as part of a corporate team, she finished in 1 hour 29 minutes and 4 seconds.

The 10k race winners were both from Basingstoke and Mid Hants Athletics Club with Peter Watkeys winning the men’s race in 35 minutes and 11 seconds and Chrisi Halls winning the women’s race in a course record of 40 minutes and 14 seconds. Second were Andy Goddard (Basingstoke and Mid Hants) in 36minutes 7 seconds and Lisa Gottwald, also from the Basingstoke Club, in 44minutes and 20seconds. Third were Dave Rawlins (Basingstoke and Mid Hants AC) and Clare Strachan (Team Phillips).

Many charity and corporate teams participated, including sponsors Phillips, Lilly Tech Data, Nomios, Lavazza, Lenovo, Farleigh Wallop Estates and St. Michael’s Hospice.

Felicity Edwards, race director from Destination Basingstoke concluded: “We were very proud to organise the race again, and would like to thank everyone that made it happen – from our amazing sponsors to the many volunteers that helped marshal, the people that helped on water stations and to all the villagers that came out to cheer on the runners, all the running clubs that treat the race as their own and of course, every single runner. Who needs the London Marathon when you can have the Basingstoke Half?”

Full results including all finishers are online: https://results.chronotrack.com/event/results/event/event-69642