Acclaimed Cellist To Perform With Orchestra

BRITISH cellist Laura van der Heijden is performing with the Brno Philharmonic Orchestra at The Anvil on Thursday 13 October.

Laura is the youngest winner of the BBC Musician of the Year, being just 15 when she won in 2012. Her debut album 1948 won the 2018 Edison Klassiek Award (broadcast live on Dutch television), and the 2019 BBC Music Magazine Newcomer Award, the same year that she graduated from Cambridge University.

The Brno Philharmonic Orchestra, founded by Janáček in his home town, has an unmatchable tradition in his music. The programme includes his dramatic symphonic poem Taras Bulba, based on an epic tale of Cossack adventure, composed as the possibility of Czech independence grew closer. Jealousy was originally written as the dramatic overture to the opera Jenufa, and packs a high emotional charge into its short duration.

The programme, which is full of emotions, also includes Martinů’s concerto, one of the composer’s best for any instrument and built around the reflective slow movement, and Dvořák’s Eighth Symphony, composed at his house in the depths of rural Bohemia and full of the spirit of Czech folksong and the countryside.

American Dennis Russell Davies is the current musical director and chief conductor of the Brno Philharmonic.

Tickets for the Brno Philharmonic Orchestra are priced at £42, £38, £31, £24, £16. Under 25s & f/t students £12 (include £4 booking fee).