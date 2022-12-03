Adventurer Prepares To Walk On The Wild Side

BROADCASTER and adventurer Ben Fogle is taking his latest walk on the wild side to Basingstoke with a new tour full of hair-raising and uplifting stories from a life of amazing encounters.

Best known from hit shows including Animal Park, Lost Worlds and New Lives In The Wild, the popular presenter will bring his new live tour Ben Fogle – Wild to The Anvil on Friday 12 May 2023.

Ben will take audiences on a new journey to relive the inspiring and uplifting tales he has encountered along the way – in environments as diverse as the wilderness of northern Sweden, the jungles of Honduras, the hostility of Chernobyl and the mountains of Nepal.

The brand-new show promises to be hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining, as Ben shares the amazing encounters he’s had with people and animals around the world, and how they have changed his life.

Speaking about his new tour, Ben Fogle said: “Adventures, expeditions and journeys have helped shape and mold me. They have strengthened me emotionally, physically and mentally and armed me with the skills for life. I’m looking forward to sharing some of those skills and life lessons, as well as the stories of the incredible people and animals I’ve met along the way, when I get out on the road with Wild. It could be my biggest adventure yet!”

Tickets are on sale now.