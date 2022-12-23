Alan Titchmarsh Surprises Supporters

TRELOAR welcomed Patron Alan Titchmarsh MBE VMH DL to a special event to mark GivingTuesday on 29 November.

The event was to thank donors and supporters for their generosity over the years supporting Treloar’s.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the last decade, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires millions of people to give to charity, and shines a spotlight on the work of local charities.

As a charity Treloar’s wanted to celebrate and thank their donors and volunteers who help to make Treloar’s such a special place and contribute in so many ways to support students to live as independently as possible and reach their future aspirations.

A small group of donors and supporters were invited to tea at Treloar’s, for an opportunity to meet some students and staff. To add an element of surprise to the event, Alan was invited along to give a special surprise speech to thank the donors in person.

Alan lives nearby and he described how the students of Treloar’s “enrich our society”. He thanked Treloar’s supporters for making such a difference through their support, getting involved and “making things happen”.

Treloar’s student Ben was super excited to be part of the welcoming group and said afterwards: “It has made my year. It was a surprise. Alan gave me some seeds and told me how to plant them. It was the best surprise.”

Peter Cox, a long standing supporter added: “Treloar’s is the most worthwhile charity we support as we can really see the value of our donations.”