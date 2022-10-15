All Change For Bus Boss

STAGECOACH has appointed Edward Hodgson to the new post of Account Director for inter-city coach services.

Edward, who is currently Managing Director of Stagecoach South, will take up the role on 1 October.

Edward has been with Stagecoach for over 30 years, joining the company in 1988. He has been Managing Director of Stagecoach South since 2016, responsible for a team of around 1,200 people and a fleet of nearly 500 buses.

Edward said: “I’m delighted to be taking up this new role at what is an exciting time for inter-city coach services in the UK as the country looks for high-quality, low-cost alternatives to the car for longer distance trips. Many of Stagecoach’s operating companies across the UK provide contracted services in this market and I’m looking forward to working again with the Scottish Citylink team. I’d also like to thank everyone at Stagecoach South, as well as our transport partners in the region, for their support during my time as Managing Director.”

Carla Stockton-Jones, Managing Director UK for Stagecoach, added: “We’re delighted that we will be able to benefit from Edward’s extensive experience of the inter-city coach market in this new role, helping ensure we are the coach supplier of choice for our contract partners.”

Gordon Frost, currently Operations Director at Stagecoach South, has been appointed Interim Managing Director for Stagecoach South while a full recruitment process for the position gets underway.