Amber Alert Issued On Blood Stocks

NHS Blood and Transplant has triggered an amber alert on blood stocks.

This could mean postponing some non-urgent elective surgeries to ensure blood is prioritised for patients who need it most.

NHSBT is urging donors to help by filling empty appointments at permanent donor centres in towns and cities which have extended hours and greater capacity. O blood groups are in particular need. Go to blood.co.uk or use the blood app to check appointment availability. Each donation can save or improve up to three lives.

Wendy Clark, Interim Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant said: “Asking hospitals to limit their use of blood is not a step we take lightly. This is a vital measure to protect patients who need blood the most. Patients are our focus. I sincerely apologise to those patients who may see their surgery postponed because of this.

With the support of hospitals and the measures we are taking to scale up collection capacity, we hope to be able to build stocks back to a more sustainable footing.

We cannot do this without our amazing donors. If you are O Positive or O Negative in particular, please make an appointment to give blood as soon as you can. If you already have an appointment, please keep it.”