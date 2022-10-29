AN Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick will give you the opportunity to gain an intimate insight into Supervet Noel’s extraordinary bionic world, and the animals who have inspired him along the way.

Surprising, intriguing and inspiring, the show at The Anvil on Saturday 5 November will leave audiences transfixed as Noel shares an insight into his extraordinary world with tales of the wonderful animals and personal experiences which have shaped his life and world view. He will share a rollercoaster ride of successes and failures, demonstrating why love really is all that matters, and how our animal friends teach us very important life lessons which can make us better people.

Noel said: “I am so excited to be back on stage to share the stories and lessons I’ve learned from thousands of animals who have made me who I am. I hope that people from all kinds of backgrounds can learn from the experiences and events which have shaped me, including all the joy and pain, trauma and redemption that has come with a life lived at 365 miles per hour, 365 days a year. Our world can be a very challenging and stressful place – and I feel at a very deep level that I need to share the light I have experienced through my love of animals, and their families, with as many people as possible. It feels very important and urgent to me – right now in 2022. I know that the journey will be enlightening and entertaining for everyone who comes along. It’ll be an incredibly special night.”

Not to be missed, this story of pain and joy, darkness and hope, will give audiences a moment to reflect on their own life journey too, as Noel continues to strive toward a more loving and understanding society for humans and animals alike – in a world that needs healing right now more than ever.

There will be some unexpected surprises and thoughts about the nature of stress and survival against the odds, and the future of humans and animals on our planet that will give you cause to stop and think about your own future too.

As Noel continues to strive toward a more loving and understanding society for humans and animals, this brand-new show will delight animal lovers of all ages, and anyone who feels like they need some love, hope, and healing in their lives.

Tickets are priced at £39 (includes £4 booking fee). Contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.