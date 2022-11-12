Anvil To Host Momentous Tour

THE Anvil is set to play host to the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine for its biggest UK tour in 100 years.

The Anvil is joining forces with 16 other major concert venues around the UK to support Ukraine’s premier symphony orchestra next year.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) is recognised as one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe and has announced it will return to the UK for the first time in over 20 years next autumn.

The NSOU will be performing at The Anvil on Saturday 21 October 2023, and tickets are now on sale from the Anvil Arts box office.

The orchestra’s performance at The Anvil will include a piece by renowned Ukrainian composer Boris Lyatoshynsky (1895–1968), whose works the NSOU have premiered in the past. The programme also includes Bruch’s ever-popular Violin Concerto no 1 with leading Ukrainian soloist Oleskii Semenenko, and two spectacular symphonic poems: Strauss’ Don Juan and Mazeppa by Liszt based on the colourful story of the historic Ukrainian leader.

Alexander Hornostai, NSOU managing director and producer, explained: “The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine has been an important part of the country’s culture for over 100 years. We took the decision early on that we had an important role to play in continuing to perform, in order to protect and showcase Ukrainian musical culture and show that there is more to our country than just the conflict.

We are deeply grateful to the UK venues and tour promoters who are working with us to ensure this ambitious tour happens. We can’t wait to return to the UK after more than two decades and have the opportunity to perform to UK audiences all over the country.”

Another unique element of the UK 2023 tour is that, in addition to providing a UK-wide platform for the orchestra to perform, it is also fundraising to support the NSOU and the continuation of Ukraine’s rich musical culture during this conflict. A Just Giving appeal with a target of £24,000 has been set up by the tour promoters, IMG Artists, and is being promoted by all 17 concert venues. All proceeds will be donated directly to the orchestra at the end of their tour.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on/event/national-symphony-orchestra-of-ukraine or call 01256 844244.