Apprenticeships Event To Inspire Careers

BASINGSTOKE College of Technology (BCoT) is to hold the region’s largest apprenticeship event to help people find their career paths.

The event on Monday 7 February, marks the start of National Apprenticeships (7-13 Feb) week, which aims to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

More than 30 businesses from Hampshire, Berkshire and Surrey in industries including hospitality, aerospace, carpentry and early years learning will attend the event to showcase the various work opportunities they have on offer.

People of all ages are being encouraged to attend to find a new way to enhance their career.

Sam Lunn, Head of Apprenticeships & Work based Learning, Aspiral Team at BCoT, said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic way of gaining new skills and learning on the job, while being supported by the College. There has never been a better time to become an apprentice, with thousands of opportunities available – and they are not just for school leavers. An apprenticeship can be of benefit to all ages whether they are college-age, leaving university or older adults wanting to change career paths or wanting to progress within a chosen career.

We are very proud to be hosting the apprenticeship recruitment fair again with some prestigious companies in attendance. We have been holding the event for 10 years and it has always helped lots of people find their next steps on their career journey.”

Tiegan Munday, 18, started her Digital Marketing Apprenticeship at BCoT in September 2021. She said: “An apprenticeship has enabled me to develop my skills and I’ve learned directly from my colleagues, which is something I wouldn’t get anywhere else. At the end of my apprenticeship, I will have a full qualification and experience in work life. This is a big step in my career and I’m excited to see where this takes me.”

The apprenticeship event will take place from 4.30pm to 7pm at BCoT in Worting Road, Basingstoke. People are being encouraged to bring their CV, and can either register their attendance or just turn up.