Aquadrome Flumes Opening Delayed

THE Aquadrome flumes will reopen in December, after essential work is completed.

The work carried out by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council was needed to protect the flume tower steel structure and internal and external wall panels from the high humidity levels.

The other areas of the Aquadrome, including the 25 and 20-metre swimming pool, lagoon and gym facilities, are still open.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Resident Services Cllr Rebecca Bean said: “I am pleased that the Aquadrome will be reopening so that visitors can enjoy the full range of activities while we develop plans for a modern new facility. We would like to apologise for the disruption these essential repairs have caused but hope that visitors will return to enjoy the fun that the Aquadrome offers for the whole family.”

Chair of the Basingstoke and Deane Community Leisure Trust Hazel Tilbury said: “I’m delighted that we will soon be reopening our much-loved flumes at the Aquadrome. They are a key part of the improved visitor experience in the wider facility, and we’re looking forward to the fun they bring to everyone riding the slides.”

The council had hoped to reopen the Aquadrome flumes in time for the October half-term holidays, but due to unforeseen delays in receiving parts needed for the work this was not possible.

It is expected that the flumes will reopen in time for the school Christmas holidays.