Arrests Made

OFFICERS investigating a report of a sexual assault in Basingstoke have made an arrest.

It comes after officers received a report that a teenage girl was inappropriately touched by a man in Tesco Express on Oakridge Road in July.

A 54-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

In a separate indcident, officers have made an arrest after a man was found with a stab wound in Basingstoke.

Police were called at 11.52pm on Saturday 8 October by the ambulance service, after a man in his 30s was found with a serious stab wound at Basingstoke train station.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers have now arrested a 41-year-old man from Basingstoke on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is currently in police custody while enquiries continue.