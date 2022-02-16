Art Exhibition Reveals Beauty Of Basingstoke Canal

A special exhibition showcasing the best works by national and local artists inspired by the Basingstoke Canal is coming to The Lightbox gallery and museum this month.

Opening on Tuesday, 22nd February, the exhibition will run for two weeks and feature pieces from Brenda Ord, Charles Duncan Twigg and Christopher Wright to name only a few local artists. Popular painter and printmaker Ian Mowforth and Cranleigh artist Mark Weighton, whose sculpture Burnt Wood was produced for COP26 will also feature.

The exhibition forms part of the Basingstoke Canal Society’s fundraising campaign to replace its ageing canal community trip boat and secure an eco-friendly future for the waterway.

Plans include the introduction of a new solar-electric cruise boat, as well as the installation of charging points along the canal in Woking to mark the first step towards making the canal fully electric for all users.

The society’s current trip boat, named Kitty after the last horse to tow barges along the Basingstoke Canal, is diesel powered and reaching the end of her life.

The new, more environmentally-friendly Kitty II and electrification project will cost around £200,000, and the Society has already raised nearly £100,000 towards the target. Kick-starting the fund with £70,000 from its own reserves, the Society ran a crowdfunding campaign in the run up to Christmas adding £14,627 to the pot. A further £15,000 has come in from individual and corporate donations, bequests and grants.

Basingstoke Canal Society volunteer Gren Gale, who is leading the fundraising effort, said: “We are looking forward to the art exhibition very much as the next step in raising money towards our £200,000 total. It’s an ambitious target but achievable, I’m sure! I’m delighted that we were able to raise nearly £15,000 in six weeks before Christmas, when this was our first crowdfunder ever! Our sincere thanks go to everyone who has supported the project so far and we hope to see many of you enjoying the artworks on display at The Lightbox.”

The exhibition, called Replacing Kitty; An Exhibition of Canal Artwork, will be opened by Woking MP Jonathan Lord at 11am on Tuesday, 22nd February.

Art lovers will be able to view the exhibition from 10:30am-5:00pm weekdays and Saturdays and 11:00am-4:00pm on Sundays, until Sunday, 6th March.

Entry is free, with a suggested donation of £3 going to the Basingstoke Canal Society. Every artwork on display will be available to buy with all proceeds going towards the new, more accessible and sustainable Kitty II.