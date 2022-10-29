Artistic Talent Showcased At Station

A new exhibition at Basingstoke Railway Station is celebrating talent at the Vyne School.

Passengers travelling through Basingstoke Station can enjoy the exhibition of artwork from students at the school and Tim Poet, Head of Art at the Vyne school is delighted to have this opportunity to showcase his student’s talents.

Students from year 8 have been inspired by the work of Hundertwasser with the idea of creating a fantastic building like no other that towered into the sky. They have been experimenting with wax relief backgrounds to compose the vibrant sky. They approached the foreground building first by collaging structures together on a separate paper then drawing in the details onto their final piece. They then completed these in various media and materials from oil pastels to paint.

Year 8 students also explored the work of Sarah Graham who creates hyper realistic paintings of nostalgic sweets. Students found their own sweet brands that they enjoy and reproduced these in full colour. This was a celebration of vivid colours and expression that then turned into a giant display within the school corridors.

As part of GCSE work in Art, Craft and Design, featuring Libby and Kathrin, students were inspired by looking at the world close up. They looked at various artists that had explored various subject matter in fine detail. In the work you see, one student has been exploring natural forms and the work of Linnea Tobias she then explores manmade objects in the same style.

You will also see the work of a year 10 student Kathrin, who has explored her life through a Jam Jar. Her scaled up reproduction shows a great deal of depth and clarity, as well as showing an exceptional ability to control the media and materials she has been using.

Students shared their thoughts on taking part in the exhibition. Angela said: “I’ve always wanted to have my Artwork displayed and now that it has been for people to see I really feel proud and happy.” Alfie commented: “I feel very excited and proud to have my artwork put up in public.” Jazzy shared: “I feel proud knowing that my art is on display and that everyone can see and enjoy it.” Katherin added: “I’m happy as well as proud that all the nights spent painting were worth it.” Kayci concluded: “Having my work on display has made my parents really proud, especially my Dad because he enjoys art, too. I’m really proud of myself.”

Art @ The Station is supported by the Arts Society Basingstoke and offers a platform for young artists to exhibit their work. If you would like your work displayed here, please contact info@theartssocietybasingstoke.org.