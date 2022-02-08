Artwork Launch Honours Former Factory

HOUSEBUILDER Barratt Homes has partnered with artist Lucy Strachan in order to commission a lasting sculpture at Basingstoke’s Chapel Gate development, which honours the history of the site as the former Eli Lilly pharmaceutical factory.

Marking the completion of development at Chapel Gate, the artwork itself takes inspiration from the geometric shapes that comprised the iconic Art Deco architecture of the factory. Standing sentinel at the entrance to the development on Kingsclere Road, the sculpture takes the form of two plinths, providing a lasting reminder of the site’s historic roots.

Lucy Strachan commented: “I am very pleased to officially present my Chapel Gate artwork alongside Barratt Southern Counties this week to the public. Construction on the Eli Lilly factory started before the Second World War, lasting over 70 years and being a stable witness to the many changes that have taken place in Basingstoke ever since. Through my work, I have aimed to pay respect to this past by focusing on simple lines that are reminiscent of pill shapes, highlighting the development’s ties to the former pharmaceutical factory.

These shapes have also added a more modern design to represent the transition of the site, celebrating the exciting new purpose of the Chapel Gate development for the residents who will be moving in and making the area their new home. I am thankful to Barratt Southern Counties for allowing me to pay homage to this influential local landmark whilst welcoming in the new chapter of the site.”

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt Southern Counties, added: “Our priority as a responsible housebuilder is to create places where people truly want to live – which is why we are proud to unveil our public artwork at Chapel Gate, and pay homage to the development’s rich history. It was a pleasure to collaborate with Lucy Strachan to demonstrate how we are creating attractive developments and building communities.”