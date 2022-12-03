Autumn Booster Programme Reaches New Milestone

THE Health Hub in Basingstoke’s Festival Place has now administered more than 50,000 COVID vaccines since September 2022 as part of the autumn booster programme.

Currently all people aged 50 years plus, as well as pregnant women, carers, and those aged under 50 but considered higher risk due to health conditions such as severe mental illness, certain types of cancer, and HIV or AIDS are eligible to book an appointment or visit a walk-in centre to get vaccinated. Care home residents and staff are being visited to get vaccinated, while health and social care workers can in some areas receive the vaccine through their place of work or book an appointment elsewhere.

Dr Tim Cooper, GP and Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “We initially set up the Health Hub in Festival Place to ensure there was a convenient location available in Basingstoke for the local community to easily visit to receive their COVID vaccinations. We are delighted that this approach has been successful and that over 50,000 people have visited the team since September to receive their vaccination.

Getting boosted means you are reducing your risk of getting seriously unwell from the virus and we know vaccination can save lives. There are appointments available across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and while some people experience mild side effects after getting vaccinated, getting it done now means you are protected ahead of winter and the festive period.

We know from uptake so far that our communities want to protect not only themselves, but their loved ones too. If you are yet to get vaccinated, please don’t delay as the booster programme is due to finish in December and we want to help keep people safe.”

Since the beginning of the vaccination programme in December 2021, more than 400,000 COVID vaccinations have been administered in North Hampshire.

Dr Sue Bowen, a Basingstoke GP who has returned from retirement to help with the vaccination programme said: “Our amazing staff have worked on their days off, returned from retirement and come forward from non-medical backgrounds to make an enthusiastic and very effective workforce who have achieved impressive results.

Many have described their role in the programme as the best job in the NHS, citing working with like-minded people, playing an important part in the fight against COVID and feeling valued as the reasons they love to come to work. It has been an outstanding team effort to deliver over 400,000 vaccines in total, of which we are rightly proud.”