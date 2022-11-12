Basingstoke Bluefins Triumph

BASINGSTOKE Bluefins Masters have had a lot to celebrate recently with a series of team successes at Regional, National and European level.

The European Championships in September saw them become European Champions in seven events: the mixed medley relay, the mixed freestyle relay, Spencer Turner in 100m freestyle and 200m for freestyle, Martin Bennell in 50m breast stroke, Lizzie Godfrey in 100m backstroke and Fleur turner in 200m freestyle, which also saw her beating the British Record in that in event.

In addition there were 5 silver medals and 2 bronze medals for Bluefins swimmers.

This was followed up in early October by the South East Regional Championships, which proved their success was not a one off. Bluefins Chairperson Fleur Turner beat another British Record, taking gold in the 400m freestyle and also becoming regional champion in the 400m Individual Medley. There were a total of 14 gold medals for Bluefins. David Milburn (50m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke), Martin Bennell (100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 100m Individual Medley), Sarah Hunt (100m Butterfly), Simon Wathen (200m backstroke) and Spencer Turner (50m Butterfly, 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle) as well as 3 silver medal and 3 bronze medals.

To top off their brilliant season, the team travelled to Sheffield in October for the National Masters Championships, where they had even greater success. They broke no less than 6 British Records, won 16 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.

Gold medalists – National Champions; Mixed 4x50m medley relay – Lizzie, Martin, Olly & Fleur (British Record); Mixed 4x50m freestyle relay – Lizzie, Martin, Olly & Fleur (British Record); Fleur Turner – 100m freestyle (British record), 50m freestyle, 200m freestyle (British Record); Spencer Turner – 200m freestyle; Nicola Charlesworth – 100m freestyle; Martin Bennell – 100m breaststroke, 100m Individual Medley, 50m Breaststroke(British Record); Lizzie Godfrey – 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke (British Record); Ollie Espinasse – 100m Individual Medley; David Milburn – 50m breaststroke,100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke.

Silver medalists: Men’s 4x50m freestyle relay – Spencer, Martin, Olly and Brendan; Nicola Charlesworth – 50m butterfly; Spencer Turner – 100m freestyle; Martin Bennell – 100m freestyle; Lizzie Godfrey – 100m Individual Medley.

Bronze medalists: Men’s 4×100 freestyle relay – Spencer, Bryn, Martin and David; Martin Bennell – 100m butterfly; Fleur Turner – 100m butterfly.

They are an inspirational group of swimmers and role models for Bluefins’ younger members, who have also had their share of successes over the last few months. Archie Turner has been selected to train with the National Age Group Development Squad, Evie Woodroffe raced in the Jubilee 10km River swim and was the 2nd fastest female, against mainly adults, and a large number of young swimmers have had both National and International success with modern pentathlon events.

Bluefins are going from strength to strength and always welcome new members, both children and adults. You do not need to be a champion swimmer to join. Anyone interested should contact the club at admin@bbfsc.org