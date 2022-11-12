Basingstoke Bounce Back

BASINGSTOKE Town got their season back on track with a 2-1 home win over Sutton Common Rovers that was more comfortable than the final score line suggested.

On Saturday 5 November, ‘Stoke created numerous chances throughout the game and defended stoutly through second half stoppage time that was extended to eleven minutes following a late sideline melee.

Sam Argent got the hosts off to a perfect start on his return from injury, tidying up the rebound from close range inside three minutes after Brad Wilson’s cross had been palmed out to him. Basingstoke created plenty of chances in the opening 20 minutes, George Reid had a low effort spilled by Endurance Johnson who also saved well from Wilson. Wilson also spurned the best opportunity, lifting Ezio Touray’s low cross over the bar from 12 yards out.

Rovers ensured that Basingstoke regretted their profligacy. From a long throw in, Matthew Surmon scuffed an overhead kick into the net via a big deflection off unfortunate right back Ben Mason on 33 minutes.

The second half continued in much the same vein – Mason’s powerful angled effort was well saved, and a jinking run from Touray took him clear of the defence, only for his shot from a tight angle to skid inches wide. The teenage striker made amends a minute later though, forcing the ball over the line after Callum Winchcombe’s surging run ended with a shot being blocked.

Johnson made an excellent low save to keep out a raking effort from Winchcombe as the half ticked on and denied Touray twice more.

As the game entered stoppage time, frustration boiled over on the Sutton Common Rovers bench and an unnecessary shove on ‘Stoke manager Dan Brownlie sparked a touchline melee that saw both benches empty and several players get involved in a fracas that culminated in a red card for each manager.

The delay extended the match beyond the 100-minute mark but ‘Stoke defended resolutely to see out the win.

By Nick Wilson