BUSINESS leaders, company representatives and entrepreneurs from across the borough are being invited to learn, develop, collaborate and generally enjoy the company of like-minded people during the autumn events of the Basingstoke Business Festival.

After launching earlier this year, the series of festival events continued on Wednesday 5 October with a development workshop. This will be followed by a session on how to develop change in businesses on Tuesday 18 October at Oakley Hall Hotel. Successful business leaders will then be giving tips on how to recruit and engage young talent at Inspiring the Next Generation on Tuesday 1 November at Basingstoke College of Technology.

The festival finale will be a Basingstoke and Deane Symposium on 10 November at The Hampshire Court Hotel. A range of business sectors will come together to network and take part in targeted, interactive workshops.

Funded as part of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Economic Recovery Framework, business support group Evolve and Business South are working in partnership to deliver a series of events to support businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leader of the Council Cllr Simon Bound said: “Our borough’s business community plays a vital role in ensuring Basingstoke and Deane continues to be a great place to live, work and visit.

This phase of the festival will help local companies gain the tools and skills they need to develop in the future and continue to thrive in the borough. We hope guests will be motivated, informed and inspired through a series of events from keynote speakers, networking breakfasts, virtual and in-person development events.

The festival aims to provide powerful insights and inspiration from experts, peers and local entrepreneurs from different industries and backgrounds.”

The last festival event was Going Green at Silchester Farm in September, where experts explained how you can implement green and sustainable initiatives. It was well attended by local businesses who said they appreciated the thought-provoking and inspiring talks and benefitted from the networking opportunity.

To book a free place visit https://evolvemembers.com/basingstoke-and-deane-business-festival-2022/