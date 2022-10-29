Basingstoke Hospital Radio DJ Wins Award

LOCAL resident and radio DJ, Neil Ogden was awarded the Bronze award in the Best Male Presenter category at the National Hospital Radio Awards.

The judges commented that Neil is: “likeable, personable and a radio natural with a sense of fun who talks with his patients and clearly includes them in everything he does.”

Neil has been involved with Hospital Radio Basingstoke for 32 years and continues to be a great asset to the station.

Paul Blitz from Winchester Radio and an honorary member of Hospital Radio Basingstoke for the invaluable help he gave to the station in 2001, received the John Witney Award for outstanding contribution to hospital radio.

Hospital Radio Basingstoke is a registered charity that broadcasts 24 hours a day to the patients and staff of Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital through the free radio service on the Hospedia terminals, which are installed at almost all beds within the hospital. Run entirely by volunteers, Hospital radio is celebrating 50 years of broadcasting in the town and look forward to broadcasting on DAB soon.