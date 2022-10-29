Basingstoke Slip Up Against League Leaders

BASINGSTOKE suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to early pacesetters, Northwood, on Saturday 15 October.

In an evenly matched game that was settled by an early, second-half penalty, Woods’ winger Sydney Ibie dispatched the penalty following a foul by Scott Armsworth, his ninth league goal of the season of which seven have come from the spot.

The away side put their hosts under pressure early on, hitting the post from a corner while Ibie dragged a shot wide when well placed. Northwood did an excellent job of stopping Basingstoke passing through midfield and the home side’s best chances in the first half came from set pieces, with both Brad Wilson and Billy Upton seeing efforts cleared off the line from corners in a high-tempo first half.

Woods hit the front early in the second period, Ibie sending Mark Scott the wrong way from the spot after Jake Tabor has been fouled by Scott Armsworth and Ibie should’ve doubled his tally soon after when he hooked the ball over an open goal from close range as a rebound fell kindly for him.

McCorkell produced a sublime fingertip save to deflect a low, stinging drive from 20 yards from Ezio Touray and also got across to keep out Ashleigh Artwell’s curled effort a minute later. His opposite number, Scott got his hand to a Tabor free kick from wide on the left to turn the ball onto the bar and Basingstoke’s chance of points faded away as Touray turned and volleyed just over and Wilson narrowly failed to connect with a header with McCorkell out of position.

By Nick Wilson