Basingstoke To Host County Competition

BASINGSTOKE is set to host the return of the Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition.

The Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition, established and run by Hampshire Fare, the country food group, was last held in 2020. With consideration given to the safety of judges and competitors, it was decided not to hold the Competition in 2021. However, the Competition is returning this year with new categories and new venues.

Tracy Nash, Commercial Manager, Hampshire Fare, commented: “At Hampshire Fare we are very proud of The Great Hampshire Sausage & Pie Competition which has national prestige. However, the Competition is only open to entrants within Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, including members and non-members of Hampshire Fare.”

For 2022 the Competition has been given a refresh with the introduction of new categories that reflect consumers’ evolving tastes. These include new Scotch Egg and Sausage Roll categories, while a new Alternative Sausage category includes vegetarian sausages.

Tracy continued: “We are very excited about the refresh that we have given the Competition in response to requests and people’s changing tastes. It is always our aim to encourage engagement with an even wider audience.”

In 2022 the Competition will move to new venues for both the judging and the awards ceremony. Judging will take place at Basingstoke College of Technology on 9th February 2022.

Justin Mundy, Chef Lecturer, The Restaurant, Basingstoke College of Technology, shared: “We are excited to be working with Hampshire Fare in hosting this competition. It is a great chance for our students to gain valuable experience, seeing and working with some great local produce, preparing them for their future careers in the industry.”

The Competition’s awards ceremony will be held at Southampton Football Ground, St Mary’s Stadium, on 9th March 2022, with the evening compered by Louisa Hannan, Presenter of the Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Solent.