BATS Present Shrek The Musical

“ONCE upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…”

And so begins the tale of an unlikely green hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey – alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona. Throw in the short-tempered bad guy Lord Farquaad, a Gingerbread Man with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily there’s one on hand – and his name is Shrek!

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film, Shrek the Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure that brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage, and proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Basingstoke Amateur Theatrical Society (BATS) is pulling out all the stops to bring you this fabulously fun show for all the family, featuring the hit song “I’m A Believer” and a host of great new numbers. Brilliant costumes and magical staging bring the fairy tale world to life in a riot of colour and spectacle.

Leading the cast are Reece Fitzgerald as Shrek, Louise Travis as Princess Fiona, Richard Bond as Donkey and Ben Kennedy as Lord Farquaad. It’s great to welcome Reece and Ben to BATS for the first time. Furthermore, Louise Travis will swap directing to make her performance debut with BATS.

Behind the scenes the show is led by the all-female team of Sally Manning (Director and Co-Choreographer) Julie Dance (Musical Director) and Luannsa Goodman (Choreographer).

We heard from Reece Fitgerald and Ben Kennedy ahead of their November run.

Challenging expectations is something teacher Reece Fitzgerald absolutely loves about playing the unlikely hero of BATS’ latest show, based on the hugely popular animated film.

He shared: “Shrek shows us that being you – being unique – is OK and can be celebrated, rather than always conforming to society’s expectations. Lots of children I teach have got tickets to come and see Shrek. Hopefully it will inspire them. If their teacher can go off and do something completely different, they can too!

Knowing what their teacher does in his spare time also means I’m spared an awkward explanation, if I neglect to remove any green makeup before coming to class the next morning!”

Shrek’s arch rival is the thoroughly evil Lord Farquaad, played by software engineer Ben Kennedy, for whom the role marks a radical departure from the string of pantomime dames he’s played recently in the Alton area.

Ben shared: “I’ve always wanted to be a baddie! I think Farquaad has been festering underneath my personality for a long time! If I get booed by the audience at the end of the show that would be wonderful!”

Farquaad’s physical shortcomings provide much of the comedy – but it’s no laughing matter for Ben’s knees!

“I spend the whole show on them! Fortunately I had a vast array of knee pads in my garage from when I did extreme sports as a teenager. During rehearsals I’ve been wearing them out, pair by pair! It’s taking a lot of endurance!”

Both Reece and Ben are newcomers to BATS, something Reece found “nerve racking but exciting.” It was the chance to perform in Shrek that enticed them.

“It’s a show that captured my heart years ago,” continued Reece. “I love the music and I saw the most recent tour of the show twice.”

“It’s a musical that’s works on different levels,” added Ben. “The kids will love all the jokes and fairy tale characters. There’s adult humour too. Plus it gets pretty deep in places. But above all it’s a great feelgood family show!”

Featuring a company of over 30 talented local adults and children, Shrek comes to the Haymarket for 10 performances only from 10 – 19 November.

There will be a special, closed charity performance on Sunday 13 November. Tickets are being shared amongst several local charity organisations, including Spotlight UK and Naomi House Children’s Hospice. Representatives from these organisations will allocate them to identified families so they can enjoy a free-of-charge night at the theatre, joining Shrek and his friends on their fun-filled journey.

For performance times and ticket prices go to anvilarts.org.uk – visit the Anvil box office – or call 01256 844244. Group bookings – call 01256 366935.