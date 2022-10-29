Battersea Launches In Basingstoke

RESIDENTS of Basingstoke can now volunteer to help Battersea dogs and cats in need of a home, as the leading animal welfare charity launches its third Community within the town.

Following on from its successful Community schemes in Guildford and Ashford, Battersea has selected Basingstoke as its third location.

Approximately 30 miles from Battersea’s Old Windsor Centre, the charity hopes to rehome many more animals in the area through Community Rehoming Volunteers (CRVs), who will be recruited to care for animals on a temporary basis while taking on an active role to help find them a permanent home. The new Battersea Community in Basingstoke has been made possible through the support of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Emma Harrison, Communities Manager at Battersea, said: “Our ultimate goal at Battersea is to help dogs and cats everywhere, and with the help of our new Community in Basingstoke, we hope to rehome many more animals and reach more potential owners. We now want to enlist Community Rehoming Volunteers in our Basingstoke Community, who can all help us spread the message that rescue is best.”

Battersea’s Communities help animals like Ruby, a doting three-year-old Greyhound who arrived at Battersea as an ex-racing dog. Ruby was a long-stay resident at Battersea and struggled being away from people, and so was temporarily cared for by Community Rehoming Volunteers Shuang and Peter in their home, who set about helping Ruby to come out of her shell.

With their help, Ruby’s personality shone through, instantly winning them over with her loving and soft demeanour. Ruby became a local celebrity on her walks, and people even started bringing out treats to give to her. Ruby stayed with Shuang and Peter for over two months before finding a loving and experienced Greyhound home near the seaside, where she settled in immediately and made her owners’ house feel like a home again.

Peter said: “Becoming Community Rehoming Volunteers for Battersea has changed our lives for the better and I would recommend it to anyone. We have always wanted a dog but could never have one due to our work schedules and becoming a Community Rehoming Volunteer was the perfect way to fill that space and help the dogs at Battersea who are looking for loving homes. We became best friends with Ruby during our time together, and I am so glad that her time with us resulted in her finding a new family.”

Battersea is currently looking for applicants that ideally live in the postcodes RG1-29 and do not have young children or other pets at home. Applicants will need access to a car in case the animal they are looking after needs veterinary attention and should be able to commit to looking after each dog or cat for up to a few weeks or, potentially, a couple of months.

All Community Rehoming Volunteers will receive ongoing support and behavioural training throughout their time looking after Battersea dogs and cats. Battersea will also provide everything needed to look after one of its animals, including food, equipment and any necessary veterinary treatment.

For more details and to get involved, visit https://battersea.org.uk/communities