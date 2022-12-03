Beyond The Call Of Duty

LOCAL residents are being invited to nominate their NHS heroes to recognise the impact they have had on so many people.

The Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s (HHFT) People Awards are an opportunity to recognise the truly remarkable and inspiring things that Hampshire Hospitals staff do every day to care for patients and keep its hospitals running, going above and beyond to make the extra-ordinary a part of the care and services it provides.

Nominations for HHFT People Awards are now open. Members of the public, patients and colleagues are all encouraged to submit nominations, sharing what has made a member of staff stand out from the crowd.

Whether a patient or their loved one saw first-hand a phenomenal pharmacist, a devoted doctor or a terrific team in action, you can say thank you to your local NHS heroes.

Following the nomination process, Hampshire Hospitals will be celebrating with its teams, with tea parties for all nominees, as well as a special awards ceremony for the shortlisted entries to be hosted in early 2023.

Alex Whitfield, chief executive for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re delighted that nominations are now open for our annual HHFT People Awards as we celebrate the very best thing about Hampshire Hospitals – its people! There are so many incredible colleagues and teams here at Hampshire Hospitals and the People Awards are an excellent opportunity to be able to honour the remarkable work that happens across our hospitals every day. If there’s a staff member or team that has made a real difference to you or a loved one, please do get nominating!”

The full list of HHFT People Awards categories are:

CARE Award – This CARE award, represents the trust’s values: Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful and Encouraging. This could be an individual or team who shows extraordinary kindness and embodies what it means to be part of Team HHFT – making a difference to colleagues and/or patients. One award for each division.

Inclusivity Award– Celebrating a team or individual who is there for others – creating a sense of belonging and empowering people to be their whole selves.

Innovation Award – Shouting out a team or individual who has led the way in bringing a new idea to life – having a positive impact on patient care, staff experience, productivity or sustainability at HHFT. Creating an environment where learning and excellence thrives.

Collaboration Award – You’ll spot these people as the ones working across boundaries to make the best use of our resources – championing collaboration to provide the best care for our population. This could be an individual or team winner.

Patient Care and Experience Award – This award recognises outstanding contribution to patient care – a team or individual who has made a big difference to patient experience, whether on the wards or behind the scenes.

Chairman’s Award – Chosen by Hampshire Hospitals Chairman Steve Erskine, this award is for a team or individual, without whom HHFT simply wouldn’t be the same.

Nominations are open to both individuals and teams from across HHFT for each of the awards available and you can nominate online via www.hampshirehospitals.nhs.uk/peopleawards – nominations are open until Monday 2 January 2023.

These awards follow the recent news that the annual survey of inpatients in NHS hospitals across the country, run by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) overall revealed a positive picture at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Hampshire Hospitals scored 9.2 out of 10 when patients were asked whether they had confidence and trust in the doctors and nurses treating them. Patients also rated the trust 9.2 out of 10 when asked whether they felt they were treated with dignity and respect while in hospital. The trust also scored highly on a range of questions including regarding the cleanliness of the ward or bay with a score of 9 out of 10.