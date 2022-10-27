Borough Set To Remember The Fallen

LED by the Mayor of Basingstoke and Deane Cllr Paul Miller, the borough will honour the service and sacrifice of the armed forces at two ceremonies next month.

An Armistice Day ceremony will take place on Friday 11 November followed by a Remembrance Sunday service and parade on Sunday 13 November. Both services will take place outside the Civic Offices in London Road, Basingstoke at 11am.

A veteran of the RAF, Cllr Miller will lay a wreath at the War Memorial at the short Armistice Day service, which will include a two minutes’ silence and prayers.

The Remembrance Sunday event will begin with a parade from Market Place, through the Top of the Town to the War Memorial. Following the arrival of the Mayor’s party and fellow dignitaries, the Act of Remembrance will begin with The Last Post and Exhortation, followed by two minutes’ silence at 11am. There will also be a Chinook flypast by RAF Odiham. Residents should note that there is limited space at the War Memorial.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire Mr Tom Floyd DL, the Mayor and Lady Edwina Grosvenor the High Sherriff of Hampshire, will lead the wreath-laying. Members of the public are invited to lay their wreaths following the service.

People can place their own poppy crosses in remembrance of relatives and friends beside the soldier silhouette outside the Goldings building, near the War Memorial. Poppy crosses will be available on the day.

Following the service, the Deputy Lieutenant, Mayor and High Sherriff will take the salute from the parade in London Street, which will continue to march through the Top of Town back to Market Place, where the parade will be dismissed. For the safety of the parade and attendees, a temporary road closure will be put in place outside the Civic Offices during the morning and the traffic will also be stopped in New Road at 11am for the two minutes’ silence.

The Mayor said: “Leading the borough’s remembrance commemorations as Mayor is a huge honour and privilege. As a veteran of the armed forces myself, the act of remembrance is especially important to me. It is an opportunity for us all to honour the memory of the armed service personnel who fought in both world wars and in other conflicts throughout time.

Their courage and sacrifice laid the foundations for the freedoms that we all enjoy today, and we must always remember that.”