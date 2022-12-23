Burglary Attendance Commitment Pays Dividends

IN September 2022 Acting Chief Constable Ben Snuggs made a commitment that Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary would attend every single dwelling burglary report that was received.

In the last two months officers have already seen the number of charges achieved for residential burglary double compared to recent monthly averages as Police make the most of the forensic opportunities available through attendance.

Acting Chief Constable Ben Snuggs explained: “In recent weeks we have seen around 75 dwelling burglaries reported to us each week across Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight. Every single one of these burglaries can cause significant distress to victims, which is why I made a commitment earlier this year to attend every residential burglary report we received. In the past, officers have physically been deployed when a crime was in progress and all reports underwent a rigorous assessment of threat, harm and risk. Burglary is a priority. By attending every report we will maximise the forensic potential available so we catch more offenders. I am really pleased that this is already being reflected in the number of charges we are achieving for residential dwelling burglary investigations. In a small number of cases it may be impractical for us to attend due to the length of time since the offence took place, or for example if the victim has a specific reason as to why they do not wish for us to attend because they would prefer instead to speak to officers at a police station. I am pleased to report that since we made our attendance commitment in September we have deployed officers to 98% of all dwelling burglary reports received.

Over the course of this year we have delivered a range of initiatives across Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight to increase the number of offenders who are identified and brought to justice. This is being coordinated by a central burglary improvement group – ensuring all the right specialists are involved to turn things around. We are determined that every dwelling burglary should be responded to effectively and every opportunity used to identify who is responsible. I am confident that our commitment around burglary attendance is improving that picture.

Every deployment is an opportunity to capture evidence, identify lines of enquiry and capture offenders and increase the number of cases in which formal action is taken. Through this I am clear that we also improve public confidence and help victims feel safer in their homes, which is a cornerstone of victim-focused policing. We recognise that while the number of residential burglary offences each day may be small, they can in some cases be linked to other forms of criminality, such as drug supply or organised crime. By attending all residential dwelling burglary reports, we are sending a very clear message that we will not tolerate these crimes. We want to give ourselves the very best opportunity to disrupt and deter crime, and catch those criminals who are responsible.”