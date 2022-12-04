Business Elevated To New Levels

DELTRON Lifts has chosen Basingstoke as the location of their new Southern operation.

Deltron specialises in the maintenance, repair, installation and testing of all types of lifts and is located on West Ham Industrial Estate.

Maria Nicol, Principal Associate in the Higgs Commercial Property team, and Senior Associate Natasha Bhardwaj worked on the transaction.

Lukas Schlenker, Business Support at Deltron Lifts, said: “Higgs, and Maria especially, were fantastic and continued to push this deal forward when at times it looked like the hurdles in our way were insurmountable. I can only compliment Higgs for providing a highly professional and personal service. This unit will provide us with a new southern head office that will create a strong hub in the region as well as a link with our main head office in the West Midlands.

It will change our Southern operations with greater and more efficient storage, as well as providing more effective office space. This is an integral part of our progression and growth plans over the next three to five years.”