Call For Decision To Be Deferred

COUNTY Councillor Stephen Reid is asking for a major decision about roads in the area to be deferred so that local Members can be consulted and offer their advice on potential impacts.

Stephen shared: “A major decision is coming up that affects all of Basingstoke and could impact the new hospital near Junction 7.

The Executive Member is being invited to throw Hampshire’s weight behind a proposal to bar vehicles from joining the M3 southbound at junction 7, or from leaving it northbound, with the associated closure of two slip roads.

Motorway traffic would be required to join or leave at a modified junction 8 and to use the A30 instead of the motorway between junctions 7 and 8. That would take it past the preferred location and entrance to North Hampshire’s new hospital.

I believe that a policy as important as this should be informed by an analysis of the impact it would have on the proposed new hospital. There is no reference to such a study in the decision day papers.

Not only that, there will be major implications for local residents and businesses in the Dummer and North Waltham areas. The A30 is a busy road that contains important junctions to those villages. When there is an accident or blockage, Dummer especially suffers from A30 traffic rat-running through the village.

For me, the proposed new hospital is the single most important infrastructure project in the Basingstoke and North Hampshire area. I think it is utterly wrong, therefore, for such a major decision to be made without consultation with local Members and without a detailed understanding of its potential impact.

I have therefore asked the Executive Member, Cllr Edward Heron, to defer consideration of these proposals so that he can receive the full facts before making his decisions.

I am amazed and horrified that a proposal of this magnitude can come to a policy-making decision without the full facts being available and without a consultation with Basingstoke’s County Councillors – all of them.

Seeking input from the local Members would not only be wise in terms of helping the Executive Member to make an informed decision, but also a basic courtesy.”