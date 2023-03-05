Call To Rethink Infrastructure

COUNTY Councillor Stephen Reid has called on planners to think twice before placing too much reliance on public transport to solve the traffic problems of tens of thousands of new homes in Basingstoke.

With bus usage falling, relying on ‘modal shift’ may be a risk too far, claims Stephen.

Speaking at a meeting in Basingstoke, Cllr Reid said: “The COVID lockdowns produced a long-lasting impact on people’s use of public transport, one that planners need to recognise. But I fear they are not, which means that a striking contradiction is developing in our planning process. Unless they respond, the planners will be taking a huge risk with Basingstoke’s future.

Basingstoke is slated to take thousands of new homes over the next decade, most of them in the South West of the Borough. But will we get the roads to support the resultant traffic? I fear not: the planners are instead talking about ‘modal shift’, which means moving people out of their cars and into public transport.

It sounds good. But can they actually achieve that? I am not so sure because recent history is not on their side.

During the pandemic, use of public transport fell dramatically, and the bus company in Basingstoke reports that the recovery looks to have topped out at about 75% of the pre-COVID levels. That will make many services uneconomic.

The reasons for the decline in bus usage are easy to analyse: shopping patterns changed, with more on-line ordering taking place; working patterns changed, with more people working from home or in ‘hybrid’ mode and, most importantly, attitudes changed. People are now much more cautious about mixing with others, including on public transport.

Even the painfully high costs of fuel are not persuading enough people to use public transport. Neither have the bus company’s major investments to make its vehicles cleaner and more comfortable overcome the trend.

For Basingstoke, the risk of relying on ‘modal shift’ is huge. There are tens of thousands of new homes being planned for Southern Manydown and its adjoining fields, all of which will generate traffic.

The planners are pinning their designs on a greater use of public transport aided by a ‘Mass Rapid Transport’ link, which appears to be a not-yet-defined bus route. No western by-pass. No new North / South road. Just a hope that public transport will come to the rescue when the indications are that it can’t.

To make matters worse, while the planners are crossing their fingers and hoping, the budget-makers are simultaneously reducing support for public transport. Council budgets are tightly stretched, and all non-statutory expenditure is being reviewed. So, as spending on public transport goes down, expectations from it are being ramped up.

If bus usage continues to stay low, the planning authorities will have to wake up to the fact that ‘modal shift’ is not the answer. Let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, that they realise this before they build the homes and not after.”