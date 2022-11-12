Can You Help Locate Wanted Man?

DAVID James Hall is 46-years-old and is wanted on recall to prison to complete his sentence for Section 18 – causing grievous bodily harm with intent after he recently breached the conditions of his license.

Hall is from Basingstoke and is still believed to be in Hampshire.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking the public for assistance.

Hall is from Basingstoke but also has connections to Southampton.

He is described as: approximately 5ft 7in tall; medium build; short blonde cropped hair; a dragon tattoo on his right leg and a lion tattoo on his abdomen.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call 999, quoting 44220210731.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Hall to deliberately obstruct attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and could be liable for arrest themselves.