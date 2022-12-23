Celebrations As Results Are Revealed

STUDENTS across the region have been celebrating their results for the last two weeks and today we share a snapshot of some local students’ success.

Teenagers are remarkable people. Passionate, determined, energetic and principled, they add a richness to society and make schools and colleges vibrant and inspirational places to work.

Students and staff at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) have been celebrating a 99% pass rate across all full-time Level 3 (BTEC) courses.

Level 3 Animal Management student Sophie Hawthorne achieved an exceptional three distinction stars and has secured a student keeper role at Longleat Safari Park, where she is working with a variety of animals from giraffes to otters to koalas. “I am absolutely delighted with my results,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed my course at BCoT, it surpassed all my expectations and has prepared me for my new role at Longleat. I’ve always loved animals but wasn’t sure what I wanted to do as a career. I started doing a performing arts course but felt something was missing. It wasn’t until I started at BCoT, that I knew this is what I should be doing. I’ve loved everything about the course, especially the hands-on experience working with different animals.”

Tazmin Cresswell completed the Level 3 Cambridge Technical Diploma in Art and Design. She will be beginning a Foundation Degree in Art and Design at BCoT in September. “I’ve loved everything about my course,” Tazmin said. “It’s been a wonderful experience – you get to choose the areas you want to pursue and are given the support and skills to develop your own style. I’m really proud of my results. This last year has been a difficult year for me personally for health reasons, but everyone at college has been incredibly supportive which has kept me on track with my studies. I’m really looking forward to doing the foundation degree before hopefully going to university.”

Harry Herdman received a pass in Level 3 Motorsport. He is now part of the car build team at McLaren F1. “I’m loving my new job; I’ve been able to get stuck in straight away with the team and will have future opportunities to go trackside with the F1 team. My course at BCoT set me up perfectly for my motorsport career. During my time at BCoT, I had the chance to get hands-on experience in motorsport and to experience trips to Brand Hatch Circuit with the college racing cars. My lecturers were amazing and made the course enjoyable.”

Principal, Anthony Bravo, said: “Congratulations to all our Level 3 students on receiving their results – they’ve worked so hard and should be very proud of everything they’ve achieved.

The past two years have not been easy for our students, but they have dealt with what has been thrown at them with perseverance and hard work. I wish all our students the very best as they take their next steps on their education journey. I’d also like to pay tribute to our amazing teaching staff and support teams for their tireless effort this year. The dedication shown by our staff and students is reflected in our amazing pass rate, and I’d personally like to thank each one of them for all their hard work.”

GCSE students at BCoT have also been celebrating a successful end to the academic year.

The College achieved a 86.9% pass rate for GCSE English and a 88% pass rate for GCSE Maths.

Gabriel Mingati D Pereira is celebrating a 4 in English. He completed his English GCSE after taking the college’s ESOL (English for Speakers of other Languages) course.

He joined the college five years ago and after moving the area from Brazil, speaking very little English. Through hard work and perseverance, he completed all the courses on a part-time basis and now aims to study sport at Chichester University.

He said: “BCoT probably saved my life. I did not have a place when I came here aged 16. At the time, I didn’t really know what to do, but then I came here, and they accepted me. The courses were very challenging at the beginning, but I made friends and with the teachers support, I have learnt so much. I’m so happy to receive these grades, and I am looking forward to the future.”

There was also continuing exam success for Queen Mary’s College where students attained 99% pass rate at A Level: 81% A*-C grades and 69 % High Grades for BTEC Extended Diploma.

Principal Mark Henderson shared: “Whilst I am once again delighted at the amazing academic achievements of our students, I am most proud of how this year group have thrown themselves into College life helping to ensure they leave us as happy and confident young adults who are well equipped for whatever comes their way.”

Among the students gaining the highest grades and now heading towards their dream careers are: Sophie Peskett achieved A*A*A* gaining her a place to study Veterinary Science at Cambridge University. Poppy Cook is celebrating A*A*A grades and is off to study Medicine at King’s College, London. Charlie Bowden is off to Oxford to study History after securing A*A*A B,

Olivia Ward is also off to Oxford University to study Chemistry after achieving A*A*A*A*, Olivia, who plans to become a Research Chemist in the future said: “The support I received for Oxbridge was incredible. They do so much for us at QMC and I’m very happy!”

Mani Gill AAAB is pleased to be going to his first choice of university to study Maths and Physics at Southampton. He commented: “At QMC It was never out of the question that they’d be there to help me with any support I needed during my time as a student.”

Vanessa Evdokimova secured A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Spanish, and an A* in Italian. She will be studying Biomedical Science at Cardiff University. Vanessa said “QMC have helped me so much throughout my two years! There was lots of support sessions to help me with my learning. Everyone was just so nice and I really enjoyed my experience here!”