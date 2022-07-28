Charity Is Crowned Employer Of The Year

COMMUNITY Integrated Care has celebrated a double success after being awarded two care sector accolades at this year’s National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards.

The charity who offer services across Basingstoke scooped the highly coveted ‘Employer Award’ which recognises an exceptional employer in the care sector.

In presenting the award to Community Integrated Care, judges commended the charity’s ‘innovation, passion and drive to enhance the lives of people they support’ and praised them on being ‘a dynamic organisation who focussed on making a tangible difference to people’s lives’.

Mark Adams, CEO of Community Integrated Care, said: “It is a great honour to be awarded the Employer Award and to be recognised on a national level amongst so many fantastic organisations across the sector. I am incredibly proud of our frontline colleagues and support services teams for the efforts that they go to every day, to ensure the best lives possible for the people we support. This recognition is a testament to the amazing things that we have achieved over the past year, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish in the next 12 months.”

The charity was also awarded the ‘Making A Difference Award’ for their ground-breaking partnership with the Rugby League World Cup 2021. The accolade celebrated the partnership’s world-first Inclusive Volunteering Programme. The initiative sees hundreds of people with learning disabilities and autism have the opportunity to play a variety of important roles at live RLWC 2021 fixtures in stadiums across England – from supporting hospitality guests to capturing matchday photography.