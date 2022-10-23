Chess Club Celebrate Milestone Anniversary

BASINGSTOKE Chess Club is 125 years old

One of the most remarkable characters involved with the club was L.C.Whetham.

A Silver Rook trophy was donated to the club in 1897 to be presented on an Annual basis to the club Champion.

The first winner was L.C.Whetham who went on to win the competition seven times. Remarkably, his last success was two World Wars later in 1960. This means that he was both the youngest and the oldest player to have won the same Club Championship.

The Club still has the Silver Rook trophy in its trophy cabinet, although it is no longer competed for.

The club are gearing up for the new season and have entered four teams into the Southampton Chess League. A number of internal competitions are currently taking place. These include the Joe French Cup (Basingstoke Individual Chess Champion) and the Charles Henshaw Shield (Club grading restricted competition). Both competitions have received a record number of entrants.

The current Basingstoke Chess Champion is having a very successful year playing at the highest levels in the Chess British Congress circuit. Steven Jones secured joint first prizes in the Chess Congress’s at Hull, Blackpool and Frome. He has just returned from securing a very creditable 6th place in the Northumberland Masters competing against exceptionally strong players. He represented Basingstoke in the recent British Championship but secured a slightly lower score than previous times.

Basingstoke Chess Club meets on Wednesday evenings. The Junior section runs from 5.30pm until 7.00pm. The main club meets from 7.15pm onwards. New members are welcome. The club meet at the Bridge and Chess Club in Sherborne Road.

The Discovery Centre is holding its next Family chess morning on Saturday 22 October 2022. The session, which is free, will run from 10.30 am until noon and all are welcome.

Details on Basingstoke Chess Club can be found on the club website: https://www.basingstokechessclub.co.uk/