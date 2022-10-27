Children Celebrate Community Contribution

THE Hook Schools Community Association (HSCA) raised £36,000 for Hook Infant and Hook Junior Schools from their fundraising events in 2021-22.

The cheque was presented to the Head teachers of the schools at the HSCA AGM. Chairman of HSCA said: “We are absolutely thrilled that all our hard work paid off and we are able to present such a large cheque to the Hook schools, which we know will benefit all the Hook pupils. We cannot do this without the support of the community coming to our events and the team of dedicated volunteers who work so hard, so thank you. We have worked hard to bounce back after Covid and now hope to continue to provide events for the children, as well as wider community events that people enjoy and want to come to.”