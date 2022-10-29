Chineham Park Secures Four Stars For Sustainability

FRASERS Property, owners of Chineham Park in Basingstoke have been awarded a 4* rating in the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) rankings for the second year running.

In further recognition of the company’s credentials in environmental sustainability and its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint across its property portfolio, FPUK was awarded an overall score of 83 – well ahead of the average score in its peer group (69). This puts it top of its peer group once more on all matters related to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Frasers Property UK scored 100% in the Management category, a first for the company.

Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of real estate assets worldwide, providing valuable independent insight for financial markets on the complex issue of sustainability.

Commenting as the results were announced, Frasers Property UK Senior Sustainability Manager, Amira Hashemi, said: “FPUK’s GRESB rating and our above-average overall score demonstrate our strong and ongoing commitment to improving the governance and performance of our portfolio across the UK, in line with global initiatives to decrease carbon emissions as we all work towards achieving net zero carbon.”

Commercial Director at Frasers Property UK, James Smith added: “We are delighted that GRESB has recognised our continued improvement of environmental performance across the portfolio. The rating is an important and independent way for companies to demonstrate their progress and commitment to decarbonising the built environment. “