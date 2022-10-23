Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder

RAPIDLY rising comedy star Chris McCausland is coming to the Haymarket on Friday 16 December.

Speaky Blinder is a show about life and family, with loads of other nonsense thrown in for good measure.

Bruce Dessau caught up with Chris ahead of his Basingstoke performance.

The Liverpool-born 45-year-old is a classic storyteller, who spins relatable tales of everyday life into comedy gold. The difference is that he is blind. He was born with a genetic condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa which caused his sight to deteriorate steadily throughout his childhood and teenage years: “It’s not just blackness that I see these days, but rather just useless blurry light.”

In the past on stage he would only make a few references to his blindness at the start of his gigs, but in more recent years he began to feel more relaxed talking about it, making this his most personal show yet. “I’m older, I worry less about what people think. I don’t really care about being trendy or cool any more, those days are long gone.”

His current show sees him weave traditional stand-up with a more personal insight into his experiences of life and fatherhood in the dark: “I talk about loads of stuff from my failed attempts to meditate and keep fit, to my wife’s marathon labour, and the difficulties of trying to be a dad when you can’t see what the hell you’re doing. I try and offer a bit of insight into what life is actually like without sight, something that I probably wouldn’t have been doing a decade ago. The response from the audience has been really great!”

It’s a frank and funny show in which he talks about his shortcomings as a Dad, not being able to take his daughter Sophie, now nine, out on his own, or teach her certain things. He has a natural wit and ensures there are plenty of punchlines along the way, like when he talks about the farce of trying to play hide and seek when you can’t see to do either the hiding or the seeking.

Fame clearly opens all sorts of doors. McCausland met Prince William in 2021 when he appeared on The Royal Variety Performance. “It could not have gone better. I went on after these German fellas that balanced on top of each other. I’m stood in the wings waiting for my cue and all I could hear was music and 5000 people losing their minds and screaming. I thought ‘how can I go on after this and just talk?’ But it went really well.”

Afterwards he joined the line-up to meet the royal guests: “You’re given so many rules. Don’t talk to them unless you’re spoken to. Don’t shake hands. Don’t touch them. No selfies. And then Prince William just walks over and goes, ‘Hey Chris, it’s the Duke. How’s it going?’ and slapped his hand into mine. He was very chilled out and relatable. It was like talking to a cousin you hadn’t seen in 15 years at a wedding or something.”

McCausland is finally getting the breaks he deserves. He has recently been told that his Radio 4 game show pilot, You Heard It Here First, is going to be made into a series and he is due to appear on QI again at Christmas. He is also set to be one of the managers on the rebooted version of Fantasy Football League hosted by Matt Lucas and Elis James, which airs on Sky Max from September 29.

It all adds up to a nice result for this passionate Liverpool FC fan. He says he is more comfortable in his own skin now. Life is good. Has he ever had therapy? “I have it five times a week in front of as many people that are willing to buy tickets!”