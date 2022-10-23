Christmas Appeal For Hospice Nurses

THE ninth annual Access Self Storage Christmas Charity Appeal is now open, with residents and businesses invited to drop off candles and toiletries for St. Michael’s Hospice at Access Self Storage Basingstoke until Friday December.

Over the last 25 years, St. Michael’s Hospice have cared for over 12,500 patients and currently lead the provision of the highest quality of palliative care throughout North Hampshire. For this year’s campaign, Access are collecting donations to give to the nurses on the wards at the hospice to show them an appreciation for all their hard work; especially following the past couple of years.

Natalie Wiltshire, Community Engagement Manager at St. Michael’s Hospice said: “We are extremely grateful to Access Self Storage in Basingstoke for choosing to support St Michael’s Hospice through their Christmas Appeal this year. It is a lovely gesture and fantastic to be able to compile some small hampers for our amazing staff, who will be working throughout the Christmas period to support the patients in our care. We receive only 15% government funding, so every donation, whether great or small, really does matter to ensure we can continue to be there for people with life-limiting conditions in our community.”

Access Self Storage Basingstoke manager Stuart Albert added: “We are so happy to be back and collecting for St Michaels Hospice after a couple of years off for Covid-19. We feel a huge sense of loyalty to this charity – which works tirelessly to support our community at the toughest stage in their lives. We hope this year will be our biggest yet!”

All donations may be left at the reception of Access Self Storage Basingstoke on Rankine Road, where they will be stored safely until they are delivered to St. Michael’s Hospice after Friday 9 December.