Colleagues Conquer Three Peaks Challenge

TWO teams from Basingstoke based Bewley Homes conquered the Three Peaks Challenge and raised £5,500 for The Youth Adventure Trust in the process.

The 20-mile hike, over the highest peaks in the Peak District, took the teams just over 11 hours to complete with the teams finishing side by side.

The teams were supported by Sheena Goodenough and Simon Taphouse, who made sure all the competitors received the necessary supplies during and at the end of the day.

The Housebuilder Challenge, now in its fourth year, has raised over £500,000 for the Youth Adventure Trust which supports vulnerable young people to build better futures for themselves through a programme of outdoor activity and adventure.

Simon Taphouse, Commercial Director at Bewley Homes, said: “Everyone did so well in tough conditions through some of the most iconic mountains in the UK. We would like to thank everyone who sponsored the teams which all goes to the charity.”

The money collected will be used by the Youth Adventure Trust to give vulnerable 11–15-year-olds the help they need to face their challenges. The charity works with the young people for three school years, providing one to one support alongside a programme of outdoor adventure which helps to build resilience, develop confidence and learn skills which will last a lifetime.