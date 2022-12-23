College Awarded Quality In Careers Standard

BASINGSTOKE College of Technology (BCoT) has been awarded the Quality in Careers Standard (QCS) for the quality and breadth of its career service in meeting the needs of learners.

Fully aligned with the eight Gatsby Benchmarks – the national framework for good careers guidance – the award acknowledges the College’s strong approach to careers advice and guidance, helping students make informed decisions about their future.

The College’s mission ‘Building Careers of Tomorrow’ underpins its approach to careers education and this ethos is embedded within the curriculum for every vocational area. This includes students going out on industry placements and employers coming into college to provide industry-specific talks.

To achieve the award, a robust assessment process took place, including submitting a detailed evidence portfolio to Career Mark, the awarding body. This was followed by a visit to the College to talk to students about their experiences; students were positive about their learning, appreciative of the support provided by BCoT, and aspirational in their career ideas, some of which included long-term planning.

The application process was led by Anna Thorpe, Careers and Industry Placement Team: “We are delighted to achieve the Quality in Careers Standard which recognises the hard work and outstanding careers education we offer our students here at BCoT. The award is a testament to the hard work put in by all college staff to give students the very best of experiences and opportunities, helping to prepare them for the future.”

Anthony Bravo, Principal of BCoT, added: “This award reflects the College’s ethos to equip students with confidence and skills for life. We are immensely proud that 95% of our students progress to university, employment, or into apprenticeships.”