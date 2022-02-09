College Celebrated By Education Technology Programme

Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) has been included in the EdTech 50 2021/22 – the largest and most competitive recognition programme in education technology – for the third time.

The award recognises schools, colleges, universities and their teachers who are shaping the use of education technology across the UK.

BCoT’s successful transition to online teaching at the start of the pandemic meant students continued to receive teaching and one-to-one support throughout the challenging lockdowns.

The College was also recognised for being one of a handful of colleges in the country to be selected as EdTech Demonstrators by the Department for Education. Through this programme, the Digital Team has supported nearly 90 other educational institutions around the UK, helping them to develop and strengthen their use of technology in the classroom. This includes helping other colleges develop their digital technology strategy, decide which digital products to provide to staff and solve issues at classroom level to ensure all staff and students are getting the very best access and support with EdTech.

Not only has the College been honoured for their EdTech provision but also for how staff are supported in delivering both online learning alongside face-to-face teaching.

The College’s flipped learning approach combines in-person lessons with online lessons and allows students to practise independent study skills and develop their own digital skills, preparing them for any progression route whether it is going on to university, apprenticeship or work.

The programme has been driven by Umaira Tariq, Learning Technologist Apprentice at BCoT, who has been named by EdTech 50 as ‘Ones to Note’ in the ‘People’ category. Umaira is part of the college’s EdTech Demonstrator team as well as running coding programmes for students and helps to create schedules for classes.

She shared: “I’m thrilled to be named as ‘one to watch’. I’m in my second year as an apprentice and am very proud to help staff and students across the college access and get the best out of their digital experience. By combining in-person teaching with online activity, students are enabled to study and learn in a different space, which helps them develop and try new things.”

Speaking about the College’s recognition, Scott Hayden, BCoT’s Digital Innovation Specialist, added: “Our teachers are incredible, and we are happy they have been recognised by this Award. We are privileged to work with educators who are experts in their subjects and always looking to use technology with intention and purpose to enhance teaching, learning, assessment, and the digital well-being of our students.”

The EdTech 50 judging panel commented: “A recurring theme appears to be the constant drive for BCoT to use technology to achieve the very best educational outcomes and always thinking innovatively about the future of education in the FE sector. BCoT was able to deliver 100% live online synchronous lessons through lockdown and their Digital Team supported their own staff, as well as 70 other schools and colleges across the UK.”