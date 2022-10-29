Commitment To Attend All Burglaries

BURGLARY is a devastating crime which can cause significant distress to victims.

In the past, officers have physically been deployed when a crime was in progress and all reports underwent an assessment of threat, harm and risk. Following an ongoing review of burglary deployment, officers will now attend every report of a residential burglary that the force receives.

Acting Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: “We know that residential burglary has a huge impact on those affected. That is why we are making a commitment to our communities that we will attend every report of a residential dwelling burglary that we receive.

However, we know that our initial attendance to burglary victims will improve our outcome rates through identifying early forensic and investigative lines of enquiry which members of the public may not have previously noticed. Our attendance will also help to improve public confidence and help victims to feel safer in their homes, which is a cornerstone of victim-focused policing. Our commitment to attend every residential burglary report will ensure that we take full advantage of the increased use of technology, both within policing and in our communities, such as good quality video doorbell footage, to identify and prosecute those responsible.”

Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, concluded: “Every domestic burglary must be responded to and investigated, this is what the public rightly expect and deserve.”