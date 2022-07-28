Communities Unite For Historic Site

ST Bede’s School field in Popley came alive with festivities and family fun on Saturday 9 July as Basingstoke African Caribbean Catholic Association (BACCA) pulled communities together for its annual summer fete and fundraising.

The event, which attracted families and community groups in large numbers featured a wide variety of fun activities for adults and children, including sack race, musical chair, egg race, face painting, and bouncy castles among others. Food, BBQ and Music were also key elements of the celebration.

The Chair of BACCA, Mr Nduka Ekechuckwu said: “Our annual summer fete has evolved over the years to become one of the significant summer events in Basingstoke, and a unifying non-partisan gathering of communities, drawing people from all backgrounds to socialise and build sustainable friendships. The weather has been great and I am so pleased to see people of all ethnicities enjoying themselves while working together to help restore our Historic Holy Ghost Parish.”

This year, the money raised will go towards the restoration of Holy Ghost Church in Basingstoke – a historic site built in the Gothic Revival Style from 1902 to 1903 by famous architect and Catholic Priest, Alexander Scoles. The church was named after the ruined medieval Chapel of the Holy Ghost located on Sherborne Road, near the train station. It is known to be the best architectural works of Alexander Scoles who is buried in the church site.