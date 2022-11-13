Constabulary Command Crowned Cultural Diversity Champions

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary’s Basingstoke District Command have emerged the winners of 2022 Cultural Diversity Consortium (CDC) Champion Award for its commitment and work towards building trust among ethnic minority communities in Basingstoke.

The award particularly recognises the significant progress being made over the last two years in relation to the constabulary’s work in recruitment drives, community engagement especially empowering ethnic minority youths, and overall commitment to reducing hate crime in Basingstoke.

The award was handed to Ch Insp Johnson, District Commander for Basingstoke, at the Big Chat event, which was hosted by Basingstoke MP Dame Maria Miller.

Lady Edwina Grosvenor, the High Sheriff of Hampshire, presented Ch Inp Johnson with the award at the Winklebury Football Complex in October.

It was handed to Ch Insp Johnson following a combination of positive pieces of work within the district.

This included the work Basingstoke officers have done to support a stop and search advocacy scheme which allows school pupils an opportunity to ask questions of their local police following stop and search powers being used.

Officers also supported two new Third Party Reporting Centres (TPRCs) which are run by community groups Basingstoke Unites Against Racism and the Basingstoke Multicultural Forum.

TPRCs enable anyone who may face barriers in reporting hate crimes to do so in a safe and supportive environment and this helps address the under-reporting of hate crimes.

Ch Insp Johnson said: “I was very honoured to have received this award at the Big Chat event on behalf of my team. The award is recognition of the very positive relationships we are building in Basingstoke with partners in all sectors. Officers and staff work hard to keep people safe and it is important that we are transparent in how we work and accountable to the communities we serve. The certificate will be pride of place in our Neighbourhood Policing Team’s office.”

The Basingstoke Big Chat wrapped up a series of events to mark Black History Month in the borough. The Chair of CDC, Effie Blankson said: “We established the CDC Champion Award to recognise and applaud organisations and individuals that have shown commitment and taken steps to address issues of equality, diversity and inclusion in Basingstoke. Last year the Basingstoke School Improvement Team received the award because they went over and beyond their call to address these issues in our schools and they still carry on that commitment. This year, our winner, the Hampshire Constabulary, Basingstoke District Command, has shown strong commitment and we are very pleased with the way they have worked hand in hand with us over the last two years.”