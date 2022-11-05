Cost Of Living Project Lends A Hand

ACCORDING to a recent BBC survey , 85% of Britons are now worried about the rising cost of living, up almost 20% from the beginning of 2022. In line with their mutual values, Newbury Building Society, who have a branch in the Festival Place shopping centre, have launched a support initiative to help their members and communities to weather the deepening crisis.

The Cost of Living Support initiative has already offered a helping hand to local Basingstoke charities.

Basingstoke Neighbourcare, who provide accompanied transport and befriending to elderly people in the local area received £3,500, Basingstoke Counselling Service were given £3,000 to fund 5 free initial counselling sessions for 16 people, and Citizen’s Advice Basingstoke received £3,558.

Citizen’s Advice Basingstoke have been providing free, impartial advice to people in need in Basingstoke for over 60 years. They will use their funding to aid the recruitment and training of three new volunteer advisers, who will support paid employees in providing advice on topics including energy bills, benefits, and debt over the phone, via email, and in person at their offices in the town centre.

Graham Hatcher, Chief Executive, commented: “I am hugely proud of our knowledgeable and dedicated team who go above and beyond and make a huge difference to people. This is an extremely difficult time for many people and the demand for our service is overwhelming. We are always looking for new volunteers and this contribution towards their training from Newbury Building Society will allow us to help more people.”

Emma Gentry, Marketing and Communications Manager at Newbury Building Society, has been leading the initiative: “We feel extremely fortunate to be able to help the communities in our branch towns in such a significant way. We know many of our members will be worried about the impact of rising prices on their day-to-day lives, and it is right that we do as much as we can to support our local communities.

As a mutual we can do this by balancing the needs of both borrowers and savers through our products and pricing, charitable donations that support our local communities and the guidance and advice we have on our online hub. We hope that collectively, the decisions we are making will help ease a little bit of the strain people are facing.”