County Lines Disrupted During Week Of Intensification

OFFICERS have dismantled fifteen county lines networks in Hampshire.

The work was part of a national week of intensification this month to tackle the drug supply and related high harm that brings violence and misery to communities, and exposes young people at risk to exploitation.

Forty eight arrests were made in relation to county lines offences over the course of the week, with twelve warrants completed; 49 mobile phones recovered; just over £19k in cash found; 8 knives, 5 firearms and large quantities of Class A and B drugs seized.

Police in Basingstoke seized more than £3,400 in cash and arrested five people.

The week of intensification, which ran from Monday 3 until Sunday 9 October, saw officers focus their efforts on county lines. Three men, one boy and one woman were all arrested as part of the week-long operation.

During the week, officers seized 40 wraps of crack cocaine, 61 wraps of heroin, 14.95g of cocaine and 115.95g of cannabis. One vulnerable woman and one vulnerable man were safeguarded as a result of the operation.

Officers also charged a man from London after making an arrest in Basingstoke.

Shane Burton, 23, from Auburn Close, London, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

The charge came after attended an address in Attwood Close, Basingstoke, on Tuesday 4 October. Burton appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 October and was remanded into custody.

Acting Police Sergeant James Hope, from the Basingstoke High Harm Team, said: “Drugs, especially class A drugs, cause massive harm to our community. As well as the damage it can cause to the life of the person taking them, the production and supply of drugs brings with it organised crime, serious violence, possession of firearms and exploitation of vulnerable adults and children. I would also urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their neighbourhood to report it to us so we can carry out operations like and arrest offenders.

We hope this operation sends a strong message to drug dealers and those involved in drug deal networks, that offences of this kind will not be tolerated in Hampshire.”