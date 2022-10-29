CRIMES On Centre Court comes to The Haymarket from Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 October when multi-award winning New Old Friends tour another dose of mirth, murder and mayhem, this time with a side of tennis.

Lord Knows, the chair of The Whombledun International Invitational Tennis Tournament, has died and his son Hugh is suspicious. The police won’t take the case so Hugh calls in Perry and Penny Pink, private investigators.

What transpires has all the hallmarks of the company’s particular brand of theatrical hilarity: a cast of four performers play countless characters with quick-fire changes and quicker wits.

Crimes on Centre Court, based on a story from New Old Friends’ award-winning podcast is an ace of a show which you’re sure to love. This deucey treat will rally the spirits and leave you wanting a second serve-ing of the volley of gags and visual delights.

New Old Friends have built a national reputation with their wildly inventive set-pieces, twisty plots and commitment to unadulterated entertainment.

Tickets are priced at £24; under 25s and f/t students £13 (includes £4 booking fee). Contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk