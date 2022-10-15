Declutter Before Moving House

THOSE looking to purge their home ahead of moving to a new space are being urged to follow a simple decluttering guide.

A spokesperson for LOVESPACE said: “Moving home presents the perfect opportunity to lessen your load and get rid of those items which no longer need to be in your space.

Our decluttering guide is designed to help overwhelmed movers work through their possessions. The best approach is to place your items into specific categories and decide which items need to be disposed of, which can be sold and what should be stored away.”

The first step in decluttering is shifting your mindset. When looking at which items are taking up the most space in your home, think about sorting them into groups. Seasonal items you don’t want to get rid of but don’t have the space for. Whether it be clothes, decorations or winter duvets and blankets. Items you havent reached for in the past six months to one year but are still wearable/usable. Items which are past their best and need to be recycled. Sorting your clutter into these three distinct categories will inform the way you move forwards in your declutter.

Find a home for those items you don’t need right now, but don’t want to part with. Many smaller rental spaces don’t allow for lots of storage, meaning things like seasonal decorations, out of season clothes, baby clothes and memorabilia get stuffed into the small cupboard space available or just chucked away.

Storage solutions such as store by-the-box, drive-up storage and large units offer the freedom to pack away the items you aren’t currently using without having to compromise on space or the things you own. Decide which items can be packed away for a few months and box them all together for storage. Why not help yourself out by categorising and separating your clothes into seasons or occasions, such as holiday clothes or winter clothes? This way, when it comes to deciding what needs to be stored, you can pop all of the clothes from your winter collection into one box and store them away until the winter months.

Re-selling sites and charity shops are a great way to part with furniture items which no longer fit your style, or clothes you don’t find yourself gravitating towards but can be loved by someone else. There are lots of options available to those looking to sell their items, whether it be clothes, shoes, accessories or furniture. Also consider donating to local charity shops for any items which aren’t particularly high ticket or new enough to be sold on.

For sentimental clothing items or beloved furniture pieces you just can’t keep due to a lack of space, consider passing them on to a close family member or friend. This way, you can reduce the amount of bulky items you are moving without needing to get rid of them completely.

This is a great option for your family and friends to get more use from your baby clothes and toys, as children move on from these items before they tend to get any proper wear and tear.

Items which are past their best and shouldnt be passed on to anyone else should be recycled appropriately ahead of the big move. Old clothes and shoes can be recycled easily – look into textile recycling centres near you to find out where to go. Most old furniture can go to your local recycling centre, and some councils collect old furniture from your home.