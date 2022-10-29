Derelict Building Transformed Into Affordable Housing

A derelict building in Basingstoke has been replaced with a new scheme of 13 affordable homes as part of a joint project between the local council and the UK’s largest housing association.

Clarion Housing Group has worked with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council to demolish and redevelop the former hostel for women on Sandringham Court, which comprised of single occupancy flats and bedsits and had lain empty for several years.

The brand-new homes, a collection of 10 two-bedroom and three one-bedroom flats, have been built for social rent and have been made available to local people on the council’s housing register.

Clarion, which owned the previous building and will manage the new homes, secured planning consent for the Paddock Road site in March 2019 before working with the council to deliver vital new affordable housing in the borough.

Construction work on the new homes started in November 2020 and work completed earlier this year. The new homes are now occupied, with the first residents moving in during spring.

Resident Bea Hooper, who was one of the first new residents at Sandringham Court, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the flat Clarion has provided me and my two children. The specification on the property is outstanding and more than I could have ever wished from a council property.

Such care has been taken into every aspect of the flat to make it a loving environment for me and my children. It really has changed our lives from coming from a very difficult situation. I’ve never seen my children so happy. Clarion should be very proud – as am I.”

Sarah Sedgwick, Director of Special Projects at Clarion Housing Group commented: “We are delighted to have worked with the council to breathe new life into this derelict site and deliver high quality new homes which local people can afford.

We are passionate about providing homes to those who need them most and are incredibly proud that this project has now become a reality.”

The council’s Cabinet Member for Homes and Regeneration Cllr Samuel Carr added: “Delivering affordable homes for local people across the borough is a key priority for this council and through working proactively with partners like Clarion we have made this happen. We will continue to strive to do so where it is possible.”