Disneyland Dream Trip Of A Lifetime

A lady from Basingstoke with complex additional needs received a Disneyland trip of a lifetime.

Debbie Cardew, an individual supported by Roman House, spent three nights away from home after expressing her desire to visit Disneyland Paris during her key worker session.

With an out-of-date passport, Debbie worked alongside staff at Roman House to ensure this opportunity of a lifetime wasn’t missed.

Despite facing a number of train and hotel cancellations, workers at the home, Kelly and Michelle, chose an appropriate hotel and hired hoisting equipment, doing everything they could to ensure the trip went ahead.

Once at Disneyland Paris, Debbie began making the most out of her time there, by meeting magical characters and watching spectacular Disney shows.

Kerry Lettin, manager at Roman House said: “We are so thrilled that after all the cancellations and delays, we were able to travel to Disneyland Paris and provide Debbie with the trip of a lifetime. Debbie had a lovely time meeting her favourite Disney characters with the fireworks on the last night being a highlight across the three days.

We are very proud of the commitment shown by Kelly and Michelle in making Debbie’s dream trip come true. From booking the hotel, to providing an autograph book, Kelly and Michelle have done an amazing job in making the most out of the three days in Paris.”

Debbie added: “It was great to see Minnie and Mickey and the other Disney Characters during my time away. Despite the long journey, I thoroughly enjoyed the trip and would love to go back again.”